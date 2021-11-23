The Packers and USA Football, the sport's national governing body and a youth football development partner of the NFL, recently awarded Football Development Model grants to help advance youth football programs throughout Wisconsin.
Local Wisconsin youth football programs receiving a 2021 Football Development Model Grant include:
o River Valley Youth Football in Spring Green
o St. Francis Xavier Youth Football in Cross Plains
o Watertown Youth Football Junior Goslings in Watertown
o McFarland Youth Football Inc. in McFarland
o Columbus Youth Football in Columbus
o DeForest Area Youth Football League in DeForest
o East Side Youth Athletics in Madison
o Fox Volley Pop Warner Football Inc. in Appleton
"The Packers are pleased to work once again with USA Football and the NFL Foundation to help local football programs access the resources and equipment they need," said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. "Through these grants, youth and school programs can help create a safe and healthy environment for young athletes to develop their skills and enjoy the sport they love."
USA Football's Football Development Model melds the fun of the sport with a skills-based framework to develop the whole athlete based on a child's age and stage of development. The USA Football model aligns with the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee's American Development Model.
With support from the Packers and the NFL Foundation, USA Football's Football Development Model Grants help grow, improve and sustain local youth leagues. Grants provide equipment for a range of football game types, along with uniforms and apparel packages. Free USA Football enrollment benefits for youth organizations across Wisconsin includes Football Development Model Grant eligibility. USA Football will award more than $2 million in grants to youth and school-based football programs nationwide this year.
"We are proud partners with the Packers in a shared commitment to children across Wisconsin through our Football Development Model Grants," said USA Football CEO Scott Hallenbeck. "Built with leaders across football, sport science, and medicine, our model evokes 21st century football for our kids, which embraces the value of the team experience, developmentally appropriate skill instruction, and contact reduction to teach and play the sport smarter."
Since 2006, in partnership with the Packers and other NFL clubs, USA Football has awarded more than $15 million in grants to youth and school-based football programs, which has directly benefitted more than 500,000 youth and high school players across 9,500 programs in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.
The grants are part of the Packers football outreach program and Packers Give Back, the Packers' all-encompassing community outreach initiative. Combined with other Green Bay Packers charity endeavors, the awards contribute to a comprehensive Packers charity impact that was in excess of $9 million last year.
USA Football designs and delivers premier educational, developmental and competitive programs to advance and grow the sport. As the sport's national governing body, member of the U.S. Olympic Committee and organizer of the U.S. National Team for international competition, USA Football partners with leaders in medicine, child advocacy and athletics to support positive football experiences for youth, high school and other amateur players.