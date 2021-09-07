Bryan Sels recorded an early safety, setting the stage for a strong defensive effort in the DeForest High School football team’s 36-7 road win over Oregon on Thursday, Sept. 1.
“I was very pleased with our team and how prepared and focused in a short week of preparation,” said Norskies Head Coach Aaron Mack. “We had a great start with a big kickoff, in which defensively we began the game with a safety. [On the] ensuing offensive possession we hit a big play that gave us a fast start to the game.”
Mack was referring to the 64-yard touchdown pass Mason Keyes threw to Brody Hartig that put DeForest up 9-0, after Ty Tisch kicked the extra point.
From there, it was all DeForest, as the Norskies improved to 3-0 in winning their Badger Large Conference opener. The game was originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 2, but was moved.
“I’m proud of the job our kids and coaches did with getting prepared for a very good opponent,” said Mack.
Keyes finished with three touchdown passes, connecting with Hartig again in the first quarter on a 9-yard scoring strike to pad DeForest’s advantage to 15-0, following an unsuccessful extra-point kick attempt.
Going 9-for-12 for 136 yards through the air, Keyes hit Nolan Hawk on a 2-yard touchdown pass to push the DeForest lead to 22-0, as Tisch kicked the extra point.
There were more big plays for the Norskies on both sides of the ball in the third quarter, as Cale Drinka broke free for a 50-yard run to paydirt. Tisch kicked the extra point.
Not long after, Logan Engeseth picked up a fumble and rambled 67 yards for a defensive touchdown, finishing the scoring for DeForest. Tisch’s extra point made it 36-0. Oregon scored on a touchdown run in the fourth quarter to avoid the scoring.
Drinka led DeForest in rushing with 133 yards on 12 carries, as Kellen Grall ran for 21 yards on four attempts. The Norskies finished with 191 yards on the ground.
Hartig caught three passes for a team-high 84 yards, while Max Weisbrod also had three catches and finished with 25 receiving yards, as did Drinka.
On Friday, Sept. 10, DeForest hosts Janesville Craig in a Badger East affair.