The “no fly zone” at DMB Community Bank Stadium was strictly enforced on Friday.
Logan Engeseth came up with a big interception as the DeForest High School football team’s defense kept New Richmond’s passing game in check in the Norskies’ 35-14 win on Friday in Level One of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.
“They had a back that was out, who is a really good player, so we knew they’d attack us in a very different way, that they’d get the ball out of the quarterback’s hand quicker” said DeForest Head Coach Aaron Mack.
The Norskies scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to pull away after clinging to a 14-6 hafltime lead.
Sporting a 9-1 overall record DeForest will travel to 9-1 Menomonie Friday night for a Level Two battle between two evenly matched teams.
“They stay patient,” said Mack. “They take advantage of your mistakes. Menomonie is a really good team, and they’re going to make mistakes. They’re fast, they’re physical and they’re really disciplined and a well-coached team.”
After a scoreless first quarter, the Norskies broke through in the second quarter when Cale Drinka blasted into the end zone on a 5-yard run. New Richmond’s attempt to answer was thwarted when Engeseth picked off a pass in the end zone.
“Logan made a great play on their sideline and caught the ball over his shoulder. That was a big stop,” said Mack.
DeForest padded their advantage with another touchdown run by Drinka, this one covering 7 yards. Ty Tisch’s extra-point kicks made it 14-0.
Just before halftime, Kennan Stowers returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown to put New Richmond on the board. It was an example of the Tigers’ vaunted speed. Ryan Buschmann came up with an interception on New Richmond’s two-point conversion attempt.
The Norskies opened the second half with a 60-yard scoring strike from Mason Keyes to Aydin Kelliher, before Keyes connected with Ryan Buschmann on a 49-yard touchdown pass later in the third quarter.
Sandwiched between those two touchdown passes was a 26-yard run for Drinka’s third score of the night.
Up 35-6, DeForest gave up a 40-yard touchdown pass to account for the final score, but by then, the game had been decided.
Keyes put up big numbers, completing 14-of-23 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns, Brody Hartig had five receptions for 44 yards and Kelliher totaled 97 receiving yards on three catches.
Drinka was almost unstoppable, rushing for 207 yards on 35 carries and three touchdowns.
Defensively, the Norskies gave up just one score.