Things got dicey at the end.
After jumping out to a 28-7 halftime lead, the DeForest High School football team survived a furious Janesville Parker rally for a 48-35 Badger Large Conference win Friday in the Norskies’ regular-season finale.
“We had gotten up into a comfortable lead,” said DeForest Head Coach Aaron Mack. “We got our starters out and they kept theirs in, so it ended up a little different score than what was indicative of the game.”
The Norskies finished the regular season 8-1 overall and 6-1 in the Badger Large, ending up second in the conference standings.
On Friday, Oct. 22, they host New Richmond in Level One of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.
Playing at Monterey Stadium in Janesville, the Norskies fell behind early 7-0, before Mason Keyes hit Aydin Kelliher for an 18-yard touchdown pass to tie it, following Ty Tisch’s extra-point kick.
Keyes and company erupted in the second quarter for three scores, with the DeForest quarterback connecting with Brody Hartig for a 38-yard touchdown to give the Norskies their first lead.
Later, Keyes plunged in for a 2-yard touchdown run and then passed to Max Weisbrod for a 9-yard score to make it 28-7, as Tisch nailed all four of his PATs in the first half.
“I think again we were able to take advantage of our opportunities in the first half,” said Mack. “We were good in the red zone and we good on the ground and through the air. It was good complementary football. The defense set us up with good field position.”
Parker trimmed the deficit to 28-14 midway through the third quarter, but Cale Drinka struck paydirt with a 14-yard touchdown run to push the DeForest advantage back to three touchdowns.
In the fourth quarter, Parker tallied three straight touchdowns to tie the game at 35-35, before Drinka put the Norskies back on top with a 34-yard ramble for a score.
For insurance, Bryan Sels found the end zone on an 8-yard run late to give DeForest more of a cushion.
Keyes completed 9-of-20 passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns in the win, as Drinka rushed for 182 yards on 24 attempts. Kelliher had a 49-yard carry for DeForest, while Max Mitchell gained 41 yards on two runs.
Four DeForest receivers caught passes, with Nolan Hawk snaring three balls for 26 yards, as Hartig finished with two catches for a team-high 74 receiving yards.
The Norski defense was strong in the first half, with Kase Reierson leading DeForest with 10 tackles. Hawk gathered up six tackles, while Logan Engeseth, Weisbrod and Jadon Wilson had five tackles apiece.
Weisbrod also picked off two passes, and Sels had an interception for a DeForest team that is ready for the postseason.
“I think that’s what everybody’s had their eyes on for a while,” said Mack. “Our goal is to be playing our best football at the end of the season, and we’ll see what we can do.”