It was all DeForest in the first half.
Then, Menomonie staged a furious rally to knock the Norskies out of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs with a 29-25 Level 2 comeback win on Friday.
The Mustangs advance to take on Waunakee on Friday. Meanwhile, DeForest finishes its 2021 fall season with a 9-2 overall record.
Mason Keyes led the Norskies to a 22-0 halftime lead, throwing for three first half touchdowns. The first was a 6-yarder to Brody Hartig that put DeForest up 7-0, following the extra-point kick by Ty Tisch.
Max Weisbrod then hauled in a 66-yard scoring strike from Keyes at the 8:24 mark of the second quarter, as Tisch again nailed the PAT. Keyes and Hartig again hooked up on a 9-yard touchdown pass with 2:24 remaining in the first half, with Tyler Ebel passing to Cale Drinka for the two-point conversion.
Menomonie got on the board at the 8:41 mark of the third quarter on a Nicholas Haviland 10-yard run to paydirt. About three and a half minutes later, Haviland powered in for a 3-yard touchdown plunge to trim the deficit to 22-14.
Tisch drilled a 20-yard field goal with 10:19 to play, stretching DeForest’s lead to 25-14.
Brooks Brewer, who rushed for a game-high 121 yards, rambled 43 yards for a score four minutes later to pull Menomonie to within three points of the Norskies.
The Mustangs scored the winning touchdown with only 45 seconds remaining, as Reed Styer reached the end zone on a 10-yard run.
Keyes completed 14-of-24 passes for 187 yards, completing passes to five different receivers. Max Weisbrod had a big night, catching four passes for 89 receiving yards, while Nolan Hawk had three receptions for 43 yards. Hartig also had four catches.
DeForest’s running game had a hard time getting going, as the Norskies could only muster 37 yards on the ground.
On defense, Logan Engeseth had an interception for DeForest.