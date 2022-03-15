featured hot Football Four Norski football players nab WFCA Individual Academic All-State Awards plindblad plindblad Author email Mar 15, 2022 35 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Four players from the 2021 DeForest football team have received WFCA Individual Academic All-State Awards.They include Spencer Bergeron, Kellen Grall, Nolan Hawk and Kase Reierson.Individual Academic All-State Qualifications• Age Qualification: Senior (12th Grade)• Academic Qualification: 3.75 (cumulative) GPA or higher• Athletic Qualification: Varsity Letterwinner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Oregon ends DeForest boys' basketball season with sectional semifinal comeback WIAA Board of Control moves impact Badger, Capitol conferences All-Badger East Conference selections released for girls' basketball Norskies receive all-conference honors in a variety of sports Norskies fall to top-ranked, unbeaten Reedsburg in girls' basketball sectional semifinal Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!