Four players from the 2021 DeForest football team have received WFCA Individual Academic All-State Awards.

They include Spencer Bergeron, Kellen Grall, Nolan Hawk and Kase Reierson.

Individual Academic All-State Qualifications

• Age Qualification: Senior (12th Grade)

• Academic Qualification: 3.75 (cumulative) GPA or higher

• Athletic Qualification: Varsity Letterwinner

