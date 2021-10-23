For two area football teams, the season is over. Meanwhile, Waunakee and DeForest did more than just survive and advance.
The Norskies, seeded No. 3, broke open a 14-6 game with a big second half, as Cale Drinka rushed for three touchdowns in a 35-14 WIAA Division 2 Level One Playoff victory on Friday at DMB Community Bank Stadium.
DeForest, now 9-1 overall, moves on to Level 2 to take on Menomonie on the road on Friday, Oct. 29.
No. 1 seeded Waunakee remained unbeaten at 10-0 by crushing Marshfield 54-14 at home. Next up for the Warriors, a Level 2 battle with River Falls. The game will take place at Waunakee Friday, Oct. 29.
Lodi lost to Kewaskum 29-20 at home on Friday in WIAA Division 4 action. The Blue Devils finish the season 7-3.
Poynette’s 2021 season came to an end, as well, in a 56-14 loss to Belleville on Friday in a Division 5 tilt. The Pumas end up 5-4.
We'll have more on each game next week.