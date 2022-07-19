Logan Engeseth was worried about being rusty. His DeForest teammate, Evan Oberg, had similar concerns.
Once the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Game started, those fears went away.
“I was very excited, but nervous,” said Engeseth. “I hadn’t played a game in a while. After the first few plays, I was able to settle in.”
Oberg admitted to being nervous, as well.
“I hadn’t done football stuff in nine months,” said Oberg, “and we only had one week to prepare. So, it was a little nerve-wracking.”
Oberg and Engeseth were part of a large senior class for the 2021 Norskies’ gridiron team. DeForest had 22 seniors on last year’s team – 18 of which started for the Norskies, including 11 on defense.
Both are headed to Northern Michigan University, an NCAA Division II school, to play football. Their DeForest classmate and teammate, Max Weisbrod, will be playing college basketball at Northern, and Oberg and Engeseth will be roommates.
For Oberg, the Offense and Defensive Lineman of the Year in the Badger Large Conference, the all-star game was “… super fun, getting to play high school football again.” He enjoyed getting to be on the same field with Engeseth, as both played for the South.
The game was held at UW-Oshkosh’s Titan Stadium on Saturday, July 16.
Playing both ways, Oberg said he got a couple of tackles and one or two pancake blocks. From his safety position, Engeseth snagged an interception that set up a go-ahead touchdown for the South.
“Earlier in the game, I dropped one,” said Engeseth. “I was pretty disappointed about that. My teammates were giving me grief about it.”
He made up for it, picking off a Vito Massa pass and almost turning it into a pick six.
“I made a pretty good break on an out route,” said Engeseth, who totaled six interceptions his senior season for a DeForest secondary that made life miserable for opposing quarterbacks. “I took it down to the 2-yard line, where I got pushed out of bounds.”
Whitefish Bay’s Nigel Cheeks punched it in for the score, putting the South up 20-14. The extra point was wide left.
The North came back to win it 21-20, but the final score wasn’t all that important to Engeseth and Oberg. Being able to raise money for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin was a bigger deal.
“Honestly, everything was great,” said Engeseth. “Just being able to go there with Evan and share the experience and make new friends was great.”
Engeseth also appreciated how nice the coaches were. Prior to the game, the all-stars practiced twice a day Monday through Thursday, July 11-14. Friday was a rest day.
Reflecting on his time at DeForest, Engeseth said the best part was “… honestly, just growing up with all my best friends and playing together. We had a strong group of seniors last year.”
Oberg echoed those sentiments.
The best part, according to Oberg, was “… just being able to play with all my friends, actually being a senior last year, and having all my friends on the field at the same time.”
Oberg and Engeseth are both looking forward to taking their talents to Northern Michigan.
“I’m excited to be with my friends again, and I’m excited to play with Logan again,” said Oberg, who is going to be playing on the defensive line for the Wildcats. To prepare for college football, Oberg said he’s working out hard and eating a lot to bulk up.
Engeseth hopes to replicate the success of the Norskies’ defensive backfield up at Northern.
“We were a pretty good ball-hawking secondary,” said Engeseth. “We had a pretty athletic group of defensive backs, and we had good communication. I’m just looking forward to playing football with one of my best friends and rooming with him and getting the whole experience.”