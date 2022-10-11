It took a little while for the offense to warm up. DeForest’s defense and special teams held down the fort until then.
In the end, all that added up to a 38-0 thrashing of Sun Prairie West on Friday in a Badger Conference crossover battle at DMB Community Bank Stadium.
“We talk a lot about playing complementary football,” said Aaron Mack, the Norskies’ head coach. “We want to be best in all three phases. It’s been two out of three recently. It was the defense and special teams on Friday. They were doing their thing creating good field position for the offense and even scoring. Then, the offense got rolling and we started to capitalize more on it.”
Having won five straight games, the Norskies are now 5-3 overall and 5-1 in Badger Small Conference play. They’ve clinched a spot in the postseason playoffs.
The Norskies’ offense did drive deep into Wolves’ territory in the first half. One ended with an interception in the end zone.
The game remained scoreless until the second quarter, when Cullen Kirchberg returned a blocked kick for a touchdown. Kyle Ugalde kicked the extra point.
Clinging to a 7-0 lead, the Norskies added a Jake Larkosh safety in the third quarter to go up by nine points.
Then, Kirchberg struck again, intercepting a pass and returning it 13 yards for a touchdown.
With a 16-0 advantage, DeForest’s offense took over, as Mason Keyes threw a 45-yard scoring strike to Alex Van Ooyen and hit Tucker Grundahl for a 30-yard touchdown.
Leading 31-0, the Norskies found the end zone again when Carson Volenberg crashed in from a yard out. Ugalde converted the PAT, and when the dust had settled, DeForest had its third shutout win of the year.
For the game, Keyes passed for 203 yards and two scores, going 15-for-25 on pass attempts. Brody Hartig finished with six catches for 40 receiving yards, while Van Ooyen hauled in four grabs for 70 yards.
Returning after an absence due to injury, Cale Drinka led DeForest in rushing with 90 yards on 20 carries.
In addition to Kirchberg’s interception, Carter Morrison also had a pick for a Norski defense that held West to 71 yards passing and 93 rushing yards.
Of late, DeForest’s pass defense has been stingy.
“That’s a credit to the kids and the coaches, tailoring everything to their strengths,” said Mack. “I think our best football is still ahead of us, and we’ll get it all clicking with a better week of practice. We’ll gain confidence and trust what we can do. Our defense is playing really well, and the best teams are playing well at this time of year.”
DeForest wraps up the regular season on Friday by hosting Sauk Prairie.