The memory of that 0-3 start is beginning to fade.
Winners of two straight, the DeForest football team went into Stoughton on Friday, Sept. 16, and crushed an undermanned Vikings’ team 41-0 for a key Badger Small Conference win.
“We’re playing a lot better and more consistently in all three phases,” said Norskies Head Coach Aaron Mack. “We got off to a fast start. They were beat up with a lot of injuries.”
Now 2-3 overall, with a 2-1 mark in conference play, DeForest was chomping at the bit to play this one.
“I really thought we had good focus all week,” said Mack. “It started in warmups. We were dialed in to play our best for all four quarters, which is something we hadn’t shown.”
The Norskies’ running game was unleashed early, as Cale Drinka rushed for two first quarter touchdowns – one of 6 yards and another of 7. He rushed for a team-high 130 yards on 15 carries, finishing with three touchdowns on the night.
Drinka’s third score came in the second quarter, as he ran in from 12 yards out. That made it 19-0.
Then, it was Mason Keyes’ turn to break loose, as he connected with Jackson Accuardi on a 9-yard touchdown pass. Keyes plunged in from 1 yard out for another score, extending DeForest’s lead to 32-0. Before the first half was over, Cullen Kirchberg recorded a safety for the Norskies, pushing DeForest’s lead to 34-0 by intermission.
Jaylen Carter took over for Drinka, racking up 61 yards on the ground on 16 rushing attempts. He scored on a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter for DeForest’s last score.
The offense was efficient and effective, while the defense recorded its second consecutive shutout, holding Stoughton to 143 total yards of offense.
“We were really balanced with running attempts and yardage and passing attempts and yardage,” said Mack. “Defensively, we really set the tone. We were flying around and attacking physically as a unit. I think they did a good job as a unit.”
Keyes’ night was impressive, as he threw for 253 yards on 19-for-23 passing. He had no interceptions. Brody Hartig was his favorite target, catching nine passes for 112 yards. Alex Van Ooyen wasn’t far behind, with five receptions for 82 receiving yards.
Stoughton fell to 1-4 overall and 1-2 in league play with the loss.
DeForest hosts Monona Grove in a key Badger Small tilt on Friday.
