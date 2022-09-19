Carrying tacklers
Shown here dragging tacklers in a game earlier this year, DeForest running back Cale Drinka rushed for three touchdowns and 130 yards in a win Friday at Stoughton.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

The memory of that 0-3 start is beginning to fade.

Winners of two straight, the DeForest football team went into Stoughton on Friday, Sept. 16, and crushed an undermanned Vikings’ team 41-0 for a key Badger Small Conference win.