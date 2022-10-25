DeForest’s Brody Hartig (81) fights to escape a tackle by Sun Prairie West’s Bennett Johnson (14) in the Norskies’ 53-6 WIAA Division 2 Level One playoff win Friday at DMB Community Bank Stadium over the Wolves. Now 7-3 overall, DeForest will hit the road next Friday to take on Sun Prairie East, after the Cardinals thumped Oregon 46-6 in their Level One playoff opener.
In a rematch of the Norskies’ 38-0 win over Sun Prairie West on Oct. 7, the DeForest football team romped over the Wolves 53-6 in Level One of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs on Friday.
The Norski air patrol intercepted six passes on the night, with Carter Morrison and Braylon Lee picking off two each. Breck Sparby-Schmid and Brody Hartig also had interceptions.
DeForest jumped out to a 19-0 lead in the first quarter, as Cale Drinka scored the first of his two touchdowns to get the Norskies on the board. An interception return for a touchdown made it a two-score game.
By halftime, DeForest had extended its lead to 33-6.
For the game, Norski quarterback Mason Keyes completed 15-of-20 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns. Drinka rushed for 90 yards on 15 carries. Hartig had a big game at receiver, hauling in seven catches for 84 yards and a touchdown.
Nolan Powers caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Keyes in the game, while Tucker Grundahl made a 15-yard scoring grab.
The Norski run defense was stingy, holding West to 61 rushing yards. Wolves quarterback Brady Rhoads threw for 138 yards and a touchdown.
Now 7-3 overall, riding a seven-game winning streak, DeForest continues its postseason run on Friday at Sun Prairie East (8-2 overall), who finished the regular season ranked No. 2 in Division 2.