featured hot Football Football: DeForest duo makes WFCA Academic All-State Team plindblad plindblad Author email Nov 9, 2022 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There was an error with the originally published Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Individual Academic All-State Awards.Two DeForest seniors, Caleb O’Connor and Connor Schwartz, made the Academic All-State Team. Their names were inadvertently left off it. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Football: Three Norskies named to WFCA All-Region teams New construction starts in DeForest industrial park Girls swimming: Flowers qualifies for state in two events DeForest athletes receive all-conference honors Game of the Week: Norskies open season against Capitol North Conference power Lake Mills Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin