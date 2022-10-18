Not every drive ended in with a touchdown. Most did, though.
With the postseason looming, that’s a good sign for a DeForest football team that finished the regular season with a 36-18 win at DMB Community Bank Stadium and extended its winning streak to six games.
Mason Keyes threw for five touchdowns in the victory, with three going to Jackson Accuardi. Getting the ball in the end zone on five possessions was crucial.
“We did a much better job of that,” said Aaron Mack, head coach of the Norskies, “although we did stall out three times.”
Still, five trips to the red zone resulted in points, as DeForest finished the regular season 6-3 overall and 6-1 in Badger Small Conference play. The Eagles end up 1-6 in conference play.
The first came early on, as Keyes connected with Alex Van Ooyen on a 22-yard scoring strike. Kyle Ugalde kicked the first of his four extra points on the night to make it 7-0.
Sauk Prairie pulled to within 7-6 in the second quarter, but the Norskies extended their lead to 14-6 when Keyes hit Accuardi on an 11-yard touchdown toss.
The two teamed up again in the third quarter on a 3-yard throw for a score, as Jacob Heuer ran in the two-point conversion to push DeForest’s advantage to 22-6. The Eagles cut the deficit to 10 points with a touchdown pass, but the Norskies responded with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Keyes to Max Mitchell.
The third time was a charm for Keyes and Accuardi, as they hooked up on a 5-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Leading 36-12, the Norskies allowed another Sauk Prairie score, but the game had been decided before then.
DeForest got its running game going against the Eagles, as the Norskies averaged 5.5 yards a carry. As a team, they rushed for 172 yards, with Cale Drinka leading the way with 100 yards on 19 attempts.
“We definitely had more consistency in the run game, and that was a big deal, obviously, with Cale running big and physical,” said Mack.
Through the air, the Norskies passed for 164 yards, as Van Ooyen had five catches for 79 receiving yards.
It was another game of complementary football for DeForest, as Carter Morrison had an 80-yard kick return for the special teams and on defense, Breck Sparby-Schmid and Cullen Kirchberg had sacks, with Kirchberg also recovering two fumbles. Caleb Bendixen and Bryce Harmon led DeForest in tackles with eight.
On Friday, the Norskies open postseason play with a Level 1 playoff game at home against Sun Prairie West.