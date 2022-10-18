Wrapping up
Buy Now

Carter Morrison (15) brings down a Sun Prairie West ballcarrier for DeForest in a game earlier this season. The Norskies will play the Wolves in Level 1 of the playoffs on Friday.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Not every drive ended in with a touchdown. Most did, though.

With the postseason looming, that’s a good sign for a DeForest football team that finished the regular season with a 36-18 win at DMB Community Bank Stadium and extended its winning streak to six games.