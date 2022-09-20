featured hot Football: Lists of semi-finalists for senior postseason awards on offense released plindblad plindblad Author email Sep 20, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Names of semi-finalists for the WSN Senior Football awards on offense were released on Tuesday, Sept. 20, and the lists included a number of local players.Among the semi-finalists for the Dave Krieg Award as best senior quarterback are DeForest’s Mason Keyes and Waunakee’s Garett Lenzendorf.Waunakee’s Gus Allen is included in 15 semi-finalists for the Joe Thomas Award for the best senior offensive lineman.The list of Al Toon Award semi-finalists includes DeForest’s Brody Hartig. It is given annually to the best senior wide receiver or tight end. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now The Beauty Bar in DeForest is now open for business Cross country: Tanner, Oberg pace Norskies at River Valley Blackhawk Invite Football: DeForest blasts Stoughton in key conference road win Village of Windsor selects new waste contractor for 2023 Workers, employers struggle as Long COVID sidelines thousands of Wisconsinites Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin