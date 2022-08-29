Even with a healthy Mason Keyes, it was going to be a tall order.
Traveling to powerhouse Kimberly, without their honorable mention all-state quarterback, the DeForest football team were humbled by the Papermakers 49-0 in a non-conference game.
“We didn’t play well. We didn’t coach well,” said Norskies Head Coach Aaron Mack, whose team is now 0-2 on the young season. “If viewed the right way, it can be a positive, but we’ll need to do better.”
Keyes were injured in the Week One loss to Waunakee in the third quarter. He continued to play, however.
“I think as the adrenaline wore off, the injury became more severe,” said Mack, who wasn’t sure when Keyes would return.
Max Mitchell, slotted as a receiver in Week One, filled in for Keyes and did an admirable job, completing 4-of-8 passes for 30 yards.
“He was undettered,” said Mack. “I’m really proud of how Max approached it during the week. We have to play better around him and coach better around him. We need to block better and fly around defensively and get back to playing our style of football.”
After playing two of the state’s strongest programs in the first two weeks, DeForest goes to Mount Horeb/Barneveld on Friday. It’s the Badger Small Conference opener for the Norskies. At 1-1 so far, Mount Horeb/Barneveld is coming off a 40-19 loss to Monroe.
As a team, the Norskies rushed for 73 yards, with Cale Drinka totaling 24 yards on 14 carries to lead the way. Alex Van Ooyen and Brody Hartig each had two catches for 15 yards.
For Kimberly, Seth Miron threw for 140 yards and three touchdowns, while Blake Barry toted the rock for 138 yards on the ground.
“I think we’ve played one of the toughest Week One and Two schedules in the state,” said Mack. “There’s been no shying away. We just need to stick together, and with this test early, know that better things are on the horizon.”
