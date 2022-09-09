Aaron Mack still believes. It appears his DeForest football team does, too.
After an 0-3 start to the season, the Norskies took out their frustrations on Portage in a 35-0 Badger Small Conference victory at DMB Community Bank Stadium on Friday, as Mason Keyes passed for three touchdowns and DeForest’s defense controlled the line of scrimmage.
“I haven’t wavered in what I think this team can be,” said Norski Head Coach Aaron Mack. “We just have to stick together and find some consistency.”
Mack said the team has put in two good weeks of practice. It didn’t result in a victory at Mount Horeb/Barneveld last week, but the progress was evident in a win over a Portage squad that entered Friday’s game with a 2-1 overall record.
The defensive line’s improved play was crucial in slowing down Portage. Mack credited defensive linemen Bryce Harmon, Javion Kunz and Jalen McKinnie with mucking up the Warriors’ running game and disrupting their passing attack.
“I thought they were a consistent group,” said Mack. “They were able to get some pressure on the quarterback, which we haven’t done consistently enough.”
The Norskies gained momentum on offense following a slow start. With 2:50 left in the first quarter, Keyes lofted a throw over the middle to a streaking Brody Hartig for a 41-yard touchdown pass. Kyle Ugalde kicked the extra point to make it 7-0.
The dam broke in the second quarter, as Keyes scored on an 8-yard keeper, running around end to paydirt. Another Ugalde point-after kick extended DeForest’s lead to 14-0.
With the Norskies’ defense bottling up Portage, the Norskies’ offense started to assume control, with Keyes and Max Mitchell teaming up on a 15-yard scoring strike with 2:49 remaining in the half.
Up 21-0, DeForest wasn’t done, as the Norskies scored again a minute and a half later with an 8-yard run by Cale Drinka.
Keyes and Mitchell hooked up again for a 23-yard touchdown pass at the 6:07 mark of the third quarter, with Mitchell leaping high in the corner of the end zone to haul it in.
With the score 35-0, the clock kept running and Portage was unable to break the ice.
Mack has faith that this is the start of something good for the Norskies. There was a lot to like about the Norskies’ performance.
Mack especially liked “our effort and energy in the first half,” and he added, “We executed well. We were getting off the field on fourth down. We scored on four of our first five series. We just have to work on being consistent and not getting penalties.”
Now 1-1 in Badger Small play, with a 1-3 overall mark, the Norskies head to Stoughton on Friday. Portage falls to 2-2.