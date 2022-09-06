That first win continues to elude the DeForest football team in 2022.
The Norskies dropped to 0-3 overall after a 20-19 Badger Small Conference loss at Mount Horeb/Barneveld on Friday.
DeForest was able to get its running game cranked up, as Cale Drinka rushed for a season-high 124 yards on 21 carries, while also scoring two touchdowns.
Quarterback Mason Keyes returned after missing the Week 2 game at Kimberly. He completed 15-of-27 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown, but Keyes was also intercepted three times.
The Norskies took the early lead, after Drinka plowed into the end zone from 2 yards out at the 4:29 mark of the first quarter. Max Acker converted the point-after kick to make it 7-0.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld tied it with 9:34 remaining until halftime when Kasey Helgeson tossed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Buechner. About seven and a half minutes later, Helgeson hit Ethan Tranel for a 1-yard scoring strike, giving Mount Horeb/Barneveld a 14-7 lead.
Before the half was over, DeForest pulled to within a point of Mount Horeb/Barneveld with 1:03 left when Keyes found Alex Van Ooyen for a 21-yard touchdown. The PAT was unsuccessful, leaving the score 14-13.
Drinka put the Norskies on top in the third quarter with a 3-yard plunge. Again, the try for a PAT wasn’t converted.
Down 19-14, Mount Horeb/Barneveld finally took the lead for good with 7:51 left in the game, as Helgeson hit Landon Ellestad for a 2-yard touchdown pass. An attempt for a two-point conversion failed and DeForest trailed by just one point. However, that’s how it ended.
Keyes spread the wealth in the passing game, as six different Norskies caught passes. Van Ooyen and Brody Hartig each had four catches, combining for 69 yards. Max Mitchell, Drinka and Jackson Accuardi had two catches apiece.
Now 0-1 in the Badger Small, DeForest hosts Portage on Friday at 7 p.m.
