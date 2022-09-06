Ugalde punts away
Kyle Ugalde (39) hits a punt against Waunakee in Week One for the DeForest football team.

 By Peter Lindblad/plindblad@hngnews.com

That first win continues to elude the DeForest football team in 2022.

The Norskies dropped to 0-3 overall after a 20-19 Badger Small Conference loss at Mount Horeb/Barneveld on Friday.