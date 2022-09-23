Carter impresses
Jaylen Carter (33) runs the ball for DeForest in the Norskies’ 33-7 Badger Small Conference win over Monona Grove on Friday at DMB Community Bank Stadium.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Carter Morrison taught a master class in pass coverage on Friday.

The DeForest defensive back picked off four passes in the Norskies’ 33-7 Badger Small Conference throttling of Monona Grove.