Carter Morrison taught a master class in pass coverage on Friday.
The DeForest defensive back picked off four passes in the Norskies’ 33-7 Badger Small Conference throttling of Monona Grove.
Since losing their first three games of the 2022 campaign, the Norskies have bounced back, going on a three-game winning streak.
The defense has led the way.
“We had a strong, strong performance on defense,” said Aaron Mack, DeForest’s head coach.
For all intents and purposes, the Norskies pitched their third straight shutout. The backups allowed a late Silver Eagles touchdown with 1:36 left in the game.
What’s been impressive during this three-game run is the Norskies’ unity.
When asked what’s made the difference, Mack said, “Playing together and sticking together. We had a tough non-conference schedule, but we’ve been able to stick it out and play together and play good football.”
DeForest led 27-0 at the half, despite losing star running back Cale Drinka in the first quarter. Drinka tweaked his ankle, but Jaylen Carter stepped up in his absence and ran the ball well.
“Jaylen did a really good job coming in and making the most of his opportunity,” said Mack. “We wanted to see him. Obviously, that’s not the way you want to do it, but he was good.”
Having crawled back to .500 overall at 3-3, the Norskies are now 3-1 in conference play. Monona Grove drops to 1-3 in the Badger Small and 2-4 overall. Next up for DeForest is a trip to Fort Atkinson on Friday.