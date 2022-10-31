They dug themselves out of a big hole.
On the long road back from an 0-3 start to the 2022 season, the DeForest football team had reeled off seven straight wins. Unfortunately, in Level 2 of the WIAA playoffs, the Norskies ran into a Sun Prairie East team that was clicking on all cylinders in a 56-21 season-ending loss on the road on Friday.
“You never want the season to end in that manner,” said Aaron Mack. “There was just enough left in the tank.”
DeForest finishes with a 7-4 overall record. The Norskies were second in the Badger Small Conference with a 6-1 mark.
The Cardinals, ranked No. 2 in Division 2 in the last wissports.net Coaches Poll of the season, wasted no time in deciding the playoff game with DeForest, racing out to a 14-0 lead and extending it to 48-0 by halftime.
“They’re playing their best football right now,” said Mack. “Heading into the game, we were, too.”
Sun Prairie East quarterback Jerry Kaminski was on fire, throwing for five touchdown passes in the first half – three going to Jonathan Vande Walle. On the ground, Cortez LeGrant scored on runs of 58 and 21 yards.
For the game, Kaminski rolled up 261 passing yards and six touchdowns, while LeGrant rushed for 175 yards and a pair of scores.
The Norskies made some noise in the second half, as Brody Hartig returned a punt 85 yards to paydirt to put DeForest on the board. Later in the third period, quarterback Mason Keyes connected with Alex Van Ooyen on a 20-yard touchdown pass.
One more touchdown throw for Kaminski occurred in the fourth quarter, before the play of the game for DeForest. Near the end of the game, Keyes hit Hartig for an 82-touchdown pass, as Hartig and Van Ooyen high fived each other on the way to the end zone in a show of team camaraderie.
For the game, Keyes made good on 11-of-26 passes for 165 yards, as Hartig caught seven passes for 130 receiving yards. Van Ooyen grabbed two passes for 26.
As a team, DeForest was held to 43 yards rushing. Cale Drinka led the way with 39 yards on 12 carries.
On defense, Ryan Horne had an interception.
It wasn’t enough for a DeForest team that just couldn’t keep up with the Cardinals, who finished second in the Badger Large Conference and are now 9-2 overall.
“We thought we were even with them,” said Mack, whose team faced a tough schedule in 2022. “Every team we lost to was one of the top two or three teams in the state at the time.”
That includes Waunakee, ranked No. 1 in Division 2 all season. DeForest took on the Warriors in the first game of the year and gave them all they wanted and then some in a 42-34 defeat. The Norskies fell just short of rallying all the way back. That was one of the highlights of the season for Mack.
“That first week, the Waunakee game, going against the No. 1 team in Division 2 and coming back with a chance to win in Week 1 with 11 new starters on defense, and very few returning starters on offense,” said Mack. “Then, to have the team go on a run of winning seven games and Carter Morrison with that four-interception game (in a 33-7 win over Monona Grove) and his story.”
A year ago, Morrison suffered an accident in a technical education class that resulted in the amputation of some fingers. This season, despite the injury, Morrison returned to the gridiron to gather in eight interceptions, which led the state. He returned three of them for touchdowns, as he switched to defense after playing offense in 2021.
“Catching the ball was never an issue,” said Mack. “For him and what he’s been through, with a tragic accident, mentally and physically, he said he knew he could overcome it. He knew he could overcome it. In a weird way, it gave him confidence, and he demonstrated that on the field.”
Injuries were an issue for DeForest most of the season. Keyes missed time early on, as Drinka was forced to sit out a couple of games in the middle of the year.
“At one point, for two to three weeks, we were down seven or eight starters,” said Mack. “We didn’t have the same offensive line at the same time all season.”
The last three weeks, DeForest had different players in the secondary, too, as the Norskies shuffled in new cornerbacks, although the safeties stayed the same. For the year, DeForest defenders racked 17 interceptions, whole holding opponents to 1,706 passing yards.
Mack said that performance was a credit to the coaches and the players. So was the Norskies’ winning streak that carried them into the postseason.
Looking back on the season, Mack was impressed with the team’s unity.
“It was really good to see how everybody was happy with their role, being good competitors, and that’s what this group can take into the offseason,” said Mack. “This group stood for each other and persevered through adversity.”