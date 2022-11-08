featured hot Football Football: Three Norskies named to WFCA All-Region teams plindblad plindblad Author email Nov 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Three players from this season’s DeForest football team were picked for the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region Team.Quarterback Mason Keyes represented the Norskies on offense, while outside linebacker Breck Sparby-Schmid and defensive back Carter Morrison were named to the defensive squad. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest athletes receive all-conference honors DeForest village board to interview for vacant trustee seat Game of the Week: Norskies open season against Capitol North Conference power Lake Mills Girls swimming: Flowers qualifies for state in two events DeForest man accused of sexually exploiting minor Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin