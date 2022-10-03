DeForest quarterback Mason Keyes accounted for five touchdowns, including a 21-yard score late in the game, and the Norskies went ahead for good on the two-point conversion with a trick play in a 42-41 victory over the Fort Atkinson football team at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium in Badger Small action on Friday, Sept. 30.

The Blackhawks, on their homecoming night, played their hearts out in front of a packed house only to come up a play or two short, dropping their fourth consecutive game and falling nearly all of the way out of the playoff mix with a gut-wrenching loss.