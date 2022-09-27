A three-game winning streak has the DeForest football team feeling good.
The Norskies will try to keep it going on Friday, when they travel to Fort Atkinson. Whether or not star running back Cale Drinka plays remains to be seen.
Drinka dinged his ankle in the first quarter of DeForest’s 33-7 Badger Small Conference win at home over Monona Grove last Friday. Jaylen Carter filled in admirably, rushing for 55 yards on 16 carries.
The Norskies came within 1:36 of securing their third straight shutout. Meanwhile, quarterback Mason Keyes broke the 4,000-yard barrier for his career, as he completed 10-of-16 passes for 151 yards. He has a full complement of receivers to throw to, including gamebreaker Brody Hartig and Alex Van Ooyen, who snagged five passes for 83 receiving yards against the Silver Eagles.
Fort will head into Friday’s game with a 2-4 overall record and 1-3 mark in the Badger Small, after losing 55-21 at Mount Horeb/Barneveld last Friday. Fort held leads of 7-0 and 14-7 in the first half, before Mount Horeb/Barneveld took control.
Quarterback Dane Brost threw for 318 yards in the loss, along with a touchdown and an interception. Tyler Narkis led the way on the ground with 94 yards on 19 carries. Eli Cosson had a huge game at receiver, with nine catches and 233 receiving yards.
Mason Dressler is Fort’s leading ballcarrier, as he’s rushed for 308 yards on the season. Cosson has 35 catches for 509 yards. Tyler Hartman is Fort’s leading tackler with 56.
After winning two of its first three games, Fort has lost its last three, including a 26-14 loss at Portage and a 28-21 defeat at home against Stoughton.
