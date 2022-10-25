DeForest running back Cale Drinka (28) looks for an opening in the Norskies’ Level One playoff win over Sun Prairie West on Friday at DMB Community Bank Stadium. Next up for the Norskies is a Level Two battle with highly ranked Sun Prairie East.
After booting Sun Prairie West from the playoffs, the DeForest football team gets a crack at Sun Prairie’s other team.
In Level Two of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, the Norskies (7-3) travel to Sun Prairie East on Friday. Led by quarterback Jerry Kaminski, one of the state’s best signal callers, the Cardinals finished the regular season ranked No. 2 in Division 2 by the wissports.net Coaches Poll.
Kaminski has thrown 34 touchdown passes this season, while totaling 2,425 passing yards. He’ll face a Norski secondary coming off a game where they totaled six interceptions against West (8-2 overall). He might want to stay away from Carter Morrison, who has eight picks this season.
DeForest’s Cullen Kirchberg has three interceptions this year, while Braylon Lee had both of his picks against East, whose top running back, Cortez LaGrant, has rushed for 1,089 yards and 18 touchdowns this season.
East will have to deal with a balanced DeForest offense, with quarterback Mason Keyes at the helm. Keyes has passed for 1,792 yards and 23 touchdowns. The matchup between top-notch quarterbacks will be one to watch for football observers across the state.
Keyes has plenty of targets to choose from, with Brody Hartig and Alex Van Ooyen the main ones. Max Mitchell and Tucker Grundahl are also key contributors in the passing game.
On the ground, a healthy Cale Drinka is the workhorse, having rushed for 748 yards and nine touchdowns during an injury-plagued season. Jaylen Carter has emerged as a reliable second back for DeForest, with his 270 rushing yards.
East has outscored teams 520 to 128 this season. After starting the season 1-2, the Cardinals have rattled off seven straight wins, with margins of victory ranging from 76-7 over Stoughton to 42-0 at Beaver Dam – the latter being the closest game East has had since losing to Waunakee 28-13 on Sept. 2.
In similar fashion, DeForest has bounced back from an 0-3 start, winning its last seven games.