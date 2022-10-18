By Peter Lindblad
Welcome back, Sun Prairie West.
Two weeks after the DeForest football team put up 29 points in the fourth quarter of a 38-0 Badger Small Conference win over the Wolves, the Norskies and West will renew acquaintances on Friday in Level One of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.
Seeded No. 3, the Norskies, winners of six straight games after an 0-3 start, will host the No. 6 seeded Wolves at DMB Community Bank Stadium.
Aaron Mack is looking for the Norskies to put together a complete game.
“I think what we’re constantly striving for is to play our best for four quarters,” said Mack. “We have to live in the moment, go week to week and stay grounded and control the things we can control. We feel good about how far we can go.”
Once again, DeForest’s defense will look to slow down West’s strong running game, featuring the tandem of Jonathan Weah and Jay Dayne. In the two teams’ first meeting, the Norskies held the Wolves to 93 yards on the ground.
Passing against DeForest is tricky with ballhawks Carter Morrison and Cullen Kirchberg lurking in the secondary. Each of them intercepted passes by West quarterback Brady Rhoads earlier this season, as the Norskies only allowed West 71 yards through the air. West has more interceptions than touchdown passes this year, as teams have passed for 1,583 yards against West. The Wolves have thrown for 1,092.
Meanwhile, Morrison has intercepted six passes and Kirchberg has picked off three.
In its first season in existence, West (5-4 overall) qualified for the playoffs by sandwiching wins over Beaver Dam and Oregon around the DeForest loss. The Wolves have been outscored 258-176 this year. Statistically, West and the opposition have played it close in the running game, as the Wolves have rushed for 1,295 yards and given up 1,273 yards on the ground.
On defense, the Wolves have forced 11 turnovers – four fumbles and seven interceptions. DeForest has 10 interceptions on the season, to go with coming up with five fumbles.
Mason Keyes has thrown for 20 touchdown passes and 1,616 yards for DeForest, while Cale Drinka has piled up 658 rushing yards during an injury-plagued season. Alex Van Ooyen and Brody Hartig are Keyes’ favorite targets, having combined for 87 catches and more than 1,000 yards receiving.
What it’s going to come down to for DeForest against West is limiting the mistakes. That’s what Mack believes. When West and DeForest played earlier this season, it was a close game through three quarters, as the Norskies led 7-0 at the half and 9-0 going into the fourth quarter.
“I think we need to play cleaner football,” said Mack. “Our offense left a lot on the field, and that’s a credit to what West did.”