After escaping Fort Atkinson with a one-point win, the DeForest football team is above .500 for the first time in 2022.
With two games remaining in the regular season, the Norskies are looking to firm up their playoff position, and a win at home over Sun Prairie West on homecoming would clinch a spot in the postseason for DeForest.
That would be quite a feather in the Norskies’ cap after an 0-3 start to the season. Finishing over .500 would ensure a trip to the playoffs for DeForest.
Edging Fort was huge for DeForest (4-3 overall, 4-1 in Badger Small Conference play) as the Norskies rallied from a 20-6 first quarter deficit to pull out the victory. The score at the half was 27-26 in favor of Fort. Two Mason Keyes touchdown runs and two-point conversion passes from the DeForest quarterback put the Norskies over the top.
Keyes was a dual threat against Fort, rushing for 95 yards on 14 carries and four touchdowns. He completed 13-of-22 passes for 153 yards and one score.
With running back Cale Drinka out, Keyes’ yards on the ground were crucial to DeForest’s rushing attack. Jaylen Carter had another strong game filling in for Drinka, racking up 61 yards on 15 attempts.
Brody Hartig hauled in seven catches for 68 yards and a touchdown for the Norskies, while Alex Van Ooyen caught three passes for 50 yards.
Coming out of the Badger Large, Sun Prairie West is fighting for their playoff lives, with the Wolves sitting at 4-3 overall and 2-3 in conference play in their first season.
West won a key road game on Friday at Beaver Dam. The Wolves trailed 14-13 heading into the fourth quarter, but Jonathan Weah ripped off a 34-yard touchdown scamper to put West on top.
Brody Rhoads is West’s quarterback, as he’s thrown for 791 yards and five touchdowns, with six interceptions.
Jay Dayne is the Wolves’ main running back. Dayne rushed for 145 yards against Beaver Dam and has 411 on the season. Three West running backs have more than 200 yards in 2022, with Weah totaling 271. Samuel James has 266. Weah is also a threat as a kick returner.
Defensively, Ean Ackley is West’s leading tackler with 53. Will Davis (35) and John Hamilton (33) are also key players on that side of the ball.