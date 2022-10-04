Horne with the tackle
DeForest’s Ryan Horne (50) wraps up a Monona Grove player in the Norskies’ win over the Silver Eagles earlier this season. DeForest welcomes Sun Prairie West for its homecoming on Friday.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

After escaping Fort Atkinson with a one-point win, the DeForest football team is above .500 for the first time in 2022.

With two games remaining in the regular season, the Norskies are looking to firm up their playoff position, and a win at home over Sun Prairie West on homecoming would clinch a spot in the postseason for DeForest.