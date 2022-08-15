The biggest task facing the DeForest football team in 2022 is rebuilding a defense entirely from scratch.
All 11 starters from the 2021 team departed via graduation.
“We graduated all our defensive players but have a talented cohort of kids that will need to prove themselves but are more than capable of doing so to play to the level of standard expected on defense at DeForest,” said Norskies’ Head Coach Aaron Mack.
After two seasons at DeForest, Mack has compiled a 15-3 record, after guiding the Norskies to a 9-2 record in 2021. They gave state champion Waunakee all it wanted and then some in a winner-take-all battle in the regular season for the Badger Large Conference title. Both teams were undefeated and state-ranked heading into the game.
In 2022, the Norskies will be looking for reinforcements from a junior varsity squad that went 6-1 last year and a 6-2 freshmen team.
It’ll be a little strange in the 2022 opener when DeForest hosts rival Waunakee in a non-conference game. With Badger Conference realignment, the Norskies have moved to the Badger-Small, which also includes Fort Atkinson, Monona Grove, Mount Horeb/Barneveld, Portage, Sauk Prairie and Stoughton.
The Badger-Large boasts Beaver Dam, Milton, Oregon, Sun Prairie East and West and Watertown, in addition to Waunakee.
Despite the heavy losses on a defense that employs a 4-2-5 base, DeForest isn’t a team to be taken lightly.
“Our team chemistry and our growth in numbers will be our strength this year,” said Mack. “Our perceived weakness may be a lack of household names with experience, but this is the fun about each group.”
Offensively, the Norskies’ pro-style attack is still potent, especially with honorable mention all-state quarterback Mason Keyes back running the show. He threw for 1,814 yards a year ago.
Joining him in the backfield is Cale Drinka, a first team all-conference running back last season, who rushed for 1,266 yards and 14 touchdowns.
DeForest’s big three triumvirate includes honorable mention all-conference wide receiver Brody Hartig, who hauled in 28 catches for 425 yards and seven touchdowns. Hartig averaged 15.2 yards per catch.
Up front, honorable mention all-conference offensive linemen Ryan Horne and James Wickus will look to provide protection for Keyes and open holes for Drinka. In all, DeForest returns five starters on offense.
Despite the rebuilding job on defense, the Norskies aren’t willing to concede anything in 2022.
“No matter what the perception is about a group, they have to come together to leave their own positive impact on the program, and we have enough good players to be a very good team if they continue to remain hungry and coachable.”