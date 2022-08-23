Keyes scrambles
Buy Now

DeForest quarterback Mason Keyes scrambles to escape trouble in the Norskies’ season-opening loss to Waunakee. Keyes threw for 314 yards and five touchdowns in the defeat. DeForest will need another big game from Keyes as the Norskies hit the road to take on perennial power Kimberly in Week Two.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

It doesn’t get any easier for the DeForest football team.

A week after standing toe-to-toe with defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Waunakee at DMB Community Bank Stadium in the season opener, the 0-1 Norskies travel to perennial power Kimberly in Week 2.