DeForest quarterback Mason Keyes scrambles to escape trouble in the Norskies’ season-opening loss to Waunakee. Keyes threw for 314 yards and five touchdowns in the defeat. DeForest will need another big game from Keyes as the Norskies hit the road to take on perennial power Kimberly in Week Two.
It doesn’t get any easier for the DeForest football team.
A week after standing toe-to-toe with defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Waunakee at DMB Community Bank Stadium in the season opener, the 0-1 Norskies travel to perennial power Kimberly in Week 2.
“These are two really good tests that could help us in the long run,” said DeForest Head Coach Aaron Mack, following the Week 1 loss to the Warriors. “We have to find out where we’re at, and to have that chance, you have to play the best.”
Picked by most observers to win another Fox Valley Association conference title, the Papermakers’ 2021 season ended in Level 3 of the playoffs with a 21-10 loss to FVA rival Appleton North, a team they beat in the regular season.
In the aftermath, Steve Jones resigned as head coach in the offseason, having led Kimberly to the state semi-finals every year since 2012. Chad Michalkiewicz, the former head coach at De Pere, is now in charge of the Papermakers, who return five starters on offense and six on defense.
The running game will feature Blake Berry, who rushed for three touchdowns and 169 yards in a season-opening 48-13 win over Stevens Point, and fullback Isaac Dechant, while Ben Youngworth, a first team all-conference pick last year, returns to lead the offensive line.
The athletic Seth Miron takes over at quarterback, as he completed all eight of his passes against Stevens Point and threw for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson Garbisch and Ethan Criter appear to be his favorite targets, as they combined for six catches, 119 receiving yards and two scores.
On defense, linebacker Ethan Doucette has been known to wreck the best-laid plans of opposing offenses. He had nine total tackles in Week One. Sam McGivern and Jack Statz are other names to watch out for on defense, as they combined for 10 tackles in the Stevens Point game. Connor Schiessl finished the game with eight tackles.
Keep an eye out for Jack Statz in the return game. He opened last week’s game with a 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.