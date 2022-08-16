In good hands
Buy Now

DeForest's offense should be in good hands this season, as the Norskies open up at home against rival Waunakee on Friday.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

During the fall sports season, we'll be presenting a Game of the Week story previewing the biggest sporting events of the season. Here' the first installment:

What a way to kick off the 2022 season, as fierce rivals DeForest and Waunakee do battle on the gridiron in Week One.