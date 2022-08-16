During the fall sports season, we'll be presenting a Game of the Week story previewing the biggest sporting events of the season. Here' the first installment:
What a way to kick off the 2022 season, as fierce rivals DeForest and Waunakee do battle on the gridiron in Week One.
Both the Norskies and Warriors will be looking to get off on the right foot in a non-conference matchup on Friday at 7 p.m. at DMB Community Bank Stadium in DeForest, with both teams seeking to replace key players lost to graduation.
Things look a little different this year, after the Badger Conference underwent another round of realignment. DeForest is now situated in the Badger-Small, with Waunakee residing in the Badger-Large.
While DeForest returns all-state honorable mention quarterback Mason Keyes, as well as first team all-conference running back Cale Drinka, a workhorse out of the backfield, the Norskies lost all 11 starters from a defense that shut down opposing passing games in 2021 en route to a 9-2 overall record. Brody Hartig is back at wide receiver and should provide a talented target for Keyes.
Two honorable mention offensive linemen in Ryan Horne and James Wickus are back as the Norskies appear primed for a big year on offense.
On the other side of the field, defending state Division 2 champion Waunakee returns five starters on offense and six on defense, although the Warriors have to fill spots vacated by Badger-Large Conference Offensive Player of the Year Quentin Keene at quarterback and Badger-Large Conference Defensive Player of the Year Kaden Hooker.
Other familiar faces gone from last year’s 14-0 Warriors include running back Michael Gnorski and tight end Andrew Keller on offense and edge rusher Coltn Healy and defensive back Drew Mais on defense.
Garret Lenzendorf, who played some last season, is expected to replace Keene as Waunakee’s signal-caller, and he has a trio of experienced receivers to throw to in Devin Johnson, Mitch Jarosinski and the speedy David Emerich. Tight ends Corey Marionneaux and Robert Booker are also looking to catch a lot of passes in 2022.
Waunakee’s defense brings back linemen Cayden Ellis and Cole Meyers, linebackers Tommy Raemisch and Kaleb Frey, and versatile defensive back Shea DuCharme.
For DeForest, the schedule doesn’t get any easier in Week 2, as the Norskies will travel to perennial powerhouse Kimberly. It’s the same for Waunakee, with a home game against a loaded Middleton team set for Friday, Aug. 26.