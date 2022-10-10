The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will release the 2022 11-player and 8-player football playoff qualifying fields and pairings during a one-hour live program on Bally Sports Wisconsin and online with authentication as well as on Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus Saturday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m.

Veteran sports announcer Jay Wilson will serve as the host of the show, which will feature the announcement and first-round match-ups for seven divisions of 11-player football and one division of 8-player football. Joining in the commentary is lead analyst Travis Wilson of Wissports.net and regional analysts Jason Zaleski of the Zaleski Sports Show and Bob Brainerd, veteran Bally Sports Wisconsin announcer.