The DeForest football team has sure turned things around.
After opening the season 0-3, facing a tough non-conference schedule and injuries to key personnel, the Norskies bounced back in a big way, winning five straight to earn a spot in the playoffs.
The defense has spurred DeForest’s recovery, earning three shutouts and coming within two minutes of blanking Monona Grove. They had two interceptions in the most recent win over Sun Prairie West, turning one into a touchdown. The special teams got into the act, too, blocking a kick that resulted in a score.
With the postseason looming, the Norskies (5-3 overall, 5-1 in the Badger Small) has one bit of business to attend to. They host a Sauk Prairie team (1-5 in conference play, 2-6 overall) that halted its six-game losing streak last week with a 26-21 win over Fort Atkinson.
Jackson Breunig is the Eagles’ quarterback. He’s thrown for 840 yards and seven touchdowns, while also running for 213 yards. Breunig has also been picked off seven times, so that DeForest secondary must be licking its chops.
Boden Frosch is Breunig’s favorite target, with 26 catches and 283 receiving yards on the season.
Derek Hilden leads Sauk Prairie in rushing with 438 yards.
Watch out for Nolan Vils on defense. He has a team-high four sacks and eight tackles for loss. As a punter, Vils has pinned four kicks inside the 20-yard line.
Brason Ballweg is the Eagles’ leading tackler with 37.