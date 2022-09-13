With that first win under their belt, the DeForest football team is hungry for more.
On Friday, the Norskies travel to Stoughton, another team that’s 1-3 overall, just like DeForest.
With that first win under their belt, the DeForest football team is hungry for more.
On Friday, the Norskies travel to Stoughton, another team that’s 1-3 overall, just like DeForest.
Both the Norksies and the Vikings are 1-1 in Badger Small Conference play. Five teams are tied with similar records in the conference.
Stoughton also got its first win last week, topping Fort Atkinson 28-21 in overtime.
Ty Fernholz, the Vikings’ quarterback, threw an 8-yard touchdown to Mason Marggi for the winning score. For the game, Fernholz threw for 165 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 95 yards on 13 carries. Sawyer Schipper contributed 67 running yards on 14 attempts.
Five different receivers caught passes in the game for Stoughton, including Marggi, who snagged five balls for 49 yards.
On defense, Cole Sarbacker and Griffin Empey both had 13 tackles, as Empey also totaled two sacks. Sarbacker also had one of the Vikings’ four sacks on the night.
Fort led 14-0 at one point, but Stoughton fought back to win. Twice so far this season the Vikings have been shutout, losing to Oregon 13-0 in the season opener and 39-0 to Monona Grove. They also were thumped at Wisconsin Rapids 42-13.
Norski Head Coach Aaron Mack said after the win last week over Portage that DeForest has had two good weeks of practices in a row. Another good sign: Cale Drinka rushed for 99 yards against Portage and had 124 in a one-point loss at Mount Horeb/Barneveld.
Mason Keyes proved once again why he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the state in the win over Portage, throwing for three touchdowns and 217 yards, while running for another score.
Brody Hartig, Alex Van Ooyen, Tucker Grundahl and Max Mitchell are growing into a productive receiving corps for Keyes, while the defensive line made life miserable for Portage’s running game last week.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.