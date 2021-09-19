Taryn Endres was only two shots off the pace at Wednesday’s Portage Invitational at the Portage Country Club, as the DeForest golfer took second.
Endres shot a 77, as Waunakee’s Jordan Shipshock placed first with a 75.
As a team, the Norskies ended up in fifth with a total of 394. Waunakee won the invite with 327, followed by Reedsburg’s 345, Baraboo’s 379 and Wisconsin Dells’ 387.
Anong the teams finishing behind DeForest were Osseo-Fairchild (403), Mount Horeb (410-), Portage (426) and Beaver Dam (465).
Ingrid Harke shot a 101, Taryn Loomis a 106, Avery Meeks scored a 110 and Lilly Sachtjen added a 116 for the Norskies.
On Friday, DeForest held its annual DEFO Cup, where eight schools golfed a Solheim Cup format at Lake Windsor Golf Club.
Team Highlighter (DeForest, Wisconsin Dells, Portage and Sun Prairie) won 11 out of the 12 possible matches against Team Pattern. All six Norskies won their two-person matches, with Endres playing Best Ball and Ingrid Harke, Avery Meek and Lilly Sachtjen playing Shamble and Amber Meyers and Marissa McPherson playing scramble.
DeForest was scheduled to play at the Badger – East Conference meet on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Evansville Golf Course.