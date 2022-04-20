Led by Kaden Zinkle and Lincoln Hottman, the DeForest boys’ golf team finished second on Tuesday at the Badger Conference Mini Meet in Stoughton.
Zinkle carded a 78, while Hottman turned in a 79 as the two placed fifth and sixth, respectively.
The Norskies scored a 321, which put them 10 shots back of Waunakee’s winning total of 311.
Teams finishing behind DeForest included Milton (328), Fort Atkinson (339), Monona Grove (341), Stoughton (347), Beaver Dam (400) and Watertown (475).
Waunakee’s Brady Piazza and Max Brud tied for individual medalist honors with 73s.
DeForest’s Dawson Dregne also finished among the top 10, ending up in a tie for seventh with an 81.
Dylan Bilderback tied for 11th with an 83, as Ethan Prusakiewicz finished with a 92.
