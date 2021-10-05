The DeForest High School girls’ golf team missed out on advancing out of regionals as a group.
At the Portage regional on Friday at the Portage Country Club, the Norskies shot a 401.
Taryn Endres moved onto sectionals individually, as she carded a 77 for third. Endres shot a 38 and a 39. Her score was the best among individual qualifiers.
Meanwhile, Kat Baumgart carded a personal-best 110, cutting eight strokes off her previous 18-hole total.
Taryn Loomis also made great strides, trimming 12 strokes off her total from the previous week by shooting a 107. Starting off with a 48 on the front nine, Avery Meek also finished with a 107, as Ingrid Harke scored a 110.