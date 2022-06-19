featured hot Girls Golf DeForest girls' golf team to host summer organizational meet June 27 plindblad plindblad Author email Jun 19, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The DeForest girls’ golf team is holding its 2022 summer organizational meeting on Monday, June 27, at 6 p.m.It will be held at Conservancy Park. Attendees are asked to bring bag chairs. For more information, contact ssiemion@deforestschools.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Boys' volleyball starts up in DeForest School board approves salary increase Area youth will have a blast College Sports War College training helps Fritz lead Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!