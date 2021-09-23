Taryn Endres shot a 91 to lead the DeForest High School girls’ golf team to a third-place finish at the Badger – East Conference Tournament at Evansville Golf Course on Tuesday.
The Norskies entered the tournament in fourth place, but on a cool, windy day, they moved up a spot, finishing only behind conference champion Waunakee (342) and Milton (387), as Endres secured a spot on the all-conference first team for her efforts.
For DeForest, Ingrid Harke carded a 106 and Avery Meek scored a 108.
In her first varsity event, Gracie Godat added a 115, with Taryn Loomis pitching in a 119 for DeForest.
Regional play begins Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Portage Country Club.