In a pair of close duals, the DeForest High School girls’ golf team defeated Fort Atkinson on Monday, Sept. 13, by nine shots, after finishing four shots behind Monona Grove on Friday.
Taryn Endres led the Norskies against Fort Atkinson, shooting a meet-low 41. Ingrid Harke carded a 49, with Sam Mau’s 53, Avery Meeks’ 54 and Lilly Sachtjen’s 56 rounding things out for DeForest. The Norskies won 197-206.
In the junior varsity match, the Norskies defeated Fort Atkinson 226-275, as Grace Godat shot a 52 to lead DeForest.
The Norskies lost a tight dual to Monona Grove, 186-190. Individually, Endres topped the field, carding a 39. Meeks finished with a 51, while Sachtjen shot a 48, Mau had a 52 and Harke shot a 54.
DeForest JV scored 189 against Monona Grove, whose score is unknown.
For the Norskies, Taryin Loomis (39), Amber Meyer (43), Tess Armstrong (59), Marissa McPherson (58) and Kat Baumgart (48) all competed.