By Peter Lindblad
Just call them the new “Fab Five.”
With an all-freshman lineup, the DeForest boys’ golf team qualified for the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament, after winning the sectional title in Oregon on Wednesday, June 1. The Norskies apparently made history in the process.
According to research by Wisconsin.Golf’s Rob Hernandez, going through WIAA records back to 1996, there’s been no team in any division that’s reached the state meet with a starting lineup that had more than three freshmen.
“It’s a nice reward for the kids,” said Norskies Head Coach Scott Siemion. “At sectionals, they came out and played really well. Each of them managed their games well, and we got on a nice roll. When you eliminate big numbers, you get a chance to have low scores.”
Competing at The Legend at Bergamont Country Club, the Norskies had only four double bogeys as a team en route to a surprising 308 score.
Lincoln Hottman won medalist honors, firing a one-under par 71. Dawson Dregne finished with a 77, as Cam Goninen and Kaden Zinkle carded 80s, and Dylan Bilderback finished with an 84.
“It’s been fun watching them grow up a little bit on the golf course,” said Siemion.
The Norskies’ performance wasn’t a complete surprise. Siemion has watched this group come up through the Junior PGA program at Lake Windsor Country Club.
“We knew they had some golf acumen,” said Siemion. “We just weren’t sure how far they could bring themselves.”
As it turned out, they kept going all the way to Blackwolf Run in Kohler, where the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament was held this year.
The Norskies had a nice nucleus of returning golfers this season, according to Siemion, but the freshmen took a step up and competed against some of the best in the state, including teams like Waunakee and Middleton on almost a weekly basis.
“We felt they were ready for primetime,” said Siemion.
At state, DeForest and the rest of the field played the Meadow Valley Course at Blackwolf Run, a very challenging track.
Siemion said the young Norski team wasn’t interested in moral victories. They wanted to take state by storm. Unfortunately, inclement weather presented challenges on the first day. Siemion said that after some bad shots, everything snowballed for DeForest, leading to a first-round score of 350.
“I think it was a nice learning experience,” said Siemion. “On Day 2, our goal was to improve on Day 1, and we did improve.”
The Norskies recovered to turn in a score of 340 on the second day, resulting in a two-day total of 690.
“Unlike sectionals, we had some big numbers that they haven’t seen for a long time,” said Siemion. “I don’t know if it was youth or a desire to see something happen, but it was a really fun experience for them and their families.”
Siemion said the families enjoyed the “Fab Five” moniker. This was the third time in the last eight years the Norskies have qualified for the state tournament as a team. Their youth is remarkable, as Siemion noted that none of them can drive yet.
“More importantly, these kids are 14, 15 years old, and they had a nice school year and did some great things on the golf course. Now, they can just enjoy the summer and come back next spring refreshed and ready to go.”
Zinkle led the way for the Norskies at state, shooting an 85 on the first day and an 83 on the second for a total score of 168. He ended up in a tie for 64th place.
Hottman was next, finishing in a tie for 78th with a two-day score of 173. He opened with an 87 and shot an 86 in the final round. Bilderback was five spots back, with a 176. He shaved 10 strokes off his first-day score of 93.
After opening with a 92, Goninen had an 88 on the second day to finish with a 180, while Dregne had an 86 and a 98 to score a 184.
Eau Claire Memorial won the Division 1 team title by totaling a 608, as DeForest finished 16th. Will Schlitz led Memorial to the state championship by taking first with a two-day total of 145.
As for DeForest, the future is bright.
“One of the guys said they were going to take tomorrow off and then get right back to work,” said Siemion. “They’re going to come back hungrier and more prepared next spring.”