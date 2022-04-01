For now, the DeForest boys’ golf team is flying under the radar. That could change when the 2022 season begins.
“This year’s team should be much better than last year,” said Norskies Head Coach Scott Siemion, who’s in his 10th year in charge of the DeForest program. “We are returning a good nucleus of upperclassmen and our freshmen and sophomore classes should be very strong. With the right development, this year’s team could be very competitive in the conference race.”
In 2021, the Norskies went 2-5 in Badger North Conference duals, ending up sixth in the league overall. DeForest has moved to the newly configured Badger East this season, where the Norskies will see some familiar faces.
“We are moving to the Badger East this season, but perennial powers Waunakee and Milton should lead the way,” said Siemion. “Anything can happen with this race. A lot of teams are emerging and should make this a fun and competitive season.”
Although the Norskies are missing four letter winners from last year’s team, they return eight of them. They’ll be counting on senior Mason Kuluvar, juniors Ethan Prusakelwicz and Dean Ruppert, and sophomore Max Acker for strong performancs.
Siemion believes all four could have breakout seasons for DeForest, but he added, “[They] will be pushed by a talented freshmen group, many of whom could see varsity playing time.”
It’ll be interesting to see how it all plays out for DeForest. Siemion is anxious to see what happens.
“This season is a great unknown for us,” said Siemion. “Will our upperclassmen take charge, or will a hard-working group of freshmen beat the norm and perform at a top level early in their careers? This year should be a work in progress and set the tone for a strong program run for years to come.”
The Norskies were slated to open the season on Tuesday, April 5, by taking part in an invitational at Lake Wisconsin Country Club in Prairie Du Sac. Two days later, they host a quadrangular meet at Lake Windsor Golf Club with Beaver Dam, Watertown and Waunakee.