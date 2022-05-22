The DeForest boys’ golf team competed at Waunakee on Thursday, May 19, and the Norskies’ Head Coach, Scott Siemion, enjoyed the show.
“I had a blast watching our guys navigate Six Mile yesterday,” said Siemion. “For many of our players it was their first real match ever, and for others, it was a nice way to put closure on their season and/or their careers. The players were split into three teams and paired with players from Waunakee.”
Max Acker led the way for DeForest, firing a 47. Blake Edge golfed his last match as a Norski, finishing with a very solid 48, according to Siemion, who added that freshman Miles Kuluvar punched in with a 49 and Ethan Prusakeiwicz shot a 50.
Meanwhile, Mason Kuluvar and Cooper Faust both scored 51s, while Colin Marray, Chris Eberhardt and Andrew Murray each totaled 52. Dean Rupert, Luis Salazar and Bennett Morrison shot 54, 58 and 60, respectively, and Rowen McDonough finished with a 70. In their first matches of the season, Jack Gryske shot 73, Brody Kulow shot 76 and Alexander Nelson finished with a 77.
In other recent matches, the Norskies finished with a score of 354 at the Balance and Believe invite on May 9, as Lincoln Hottmann carded an 81 to take 10th place. The meet took place at Blackhawk Country Club in Madison.
Others competing for DeForest included Kaden Zinkle (87), Cam Goninen (92), Dawson Dregne (98) and Ethan Prusakiewicz (94).
At the Beaver Dam mini meet on May 11 at Old Hickory Golf Club, DeForest turned in a score of 334, with Hottmann again pacing the Norskies. This time out he shot a 77, while Zinkle had an 87, Goninen finished with a 92, Dregne fired an 88 and Dylan Bilderback finished with an 89.
On May 16, DeForest took part in the Battle at the Rock, scoring a 333. Hottmann shot a team-low 79, Zinkle carded an 85, Goninen had an 82, Dregne finished with an 86 and Bilderback totaled an 89.
At the Badger Conference Tournament on May 17, Hottmann placed second with a 73, as DeForest scored a 314. Zinkle fired an 890, with Goninen had an 83, Dregne finished with a 94 and Bilderback had a 79.