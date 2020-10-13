Lexi Scheuerell was the DeForest girls golf team’s lone representative at the WIAA Division 1 Tomah Sectional at Hiawatha Golf Course on Oct. 5 and made the most of the opportunity.
Scheuerell, a senior, finished her round with a 91 to place 15th overall. She had the top round among individual sectional qualifiers.
“It was a windy day at Hiawatha Golf Course in Tomah and Lexi handled the conditions very well with a score of 91,” DeForest coach Scott Siemion said. “Lexi has become very consistent of late and had stretches at the sectional where she was playing four or five holes in a row at or under par, but a few bigger numbers ultimately prevented her from qualifying for the WIAA state tournament. We are very proud of Lexi's accomplishments on and off the golf course. She is a great representative of DeForest Golf.”
Scheuerell finished the first nine holes with a 48, but then turned up her game in the back nine on her way to a 43.
Tomah claimed the sectional title with a 341, while Waunakee was three strokes back with a 344 to earn the second team spot at state.
Onalaska came in third with a 356, followed by New Richmond (359), River Falls (381), Hudson (387), Reedsburg (394) and Menomonie (470).
New Richmond’s Lanie Veenendall was the sectional medalist with a 78 and earned one of the three individual state qualifying spots.
Tomah’s Amelia Zingler was second with an 80, while Waunakee’s Jordan Shipshock was third with an 81.
Onalaska’s Amber Nguyen and New Richmond’s Sydney Nolan tied for fifth place with matching rounds of 83 and earned the final two individual qualifying spots.
The state tournament was held this past Monday and Tuesday at Blackwolf Run-Meadow Valleys in Kohler.
