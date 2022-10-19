The Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin (GCAW) is pleased to announce that Avery Meek, Kaitlyn Baumgart, Morgan Endres and Samantha Mau from DeForest High School are Academic All-State honorees, receiving designations of High Honors.

Students are nominated by GCAW member coaches if they meet the following criteria: 1) A cumulative grade point average of at least 3.25, 2) participation in at least 75% of their team’s varsity matches, and 3) are in grades 10-12. They are student-athletes who serves as great examples to others, proving that academic and athletic successes are not mutually exclusive.