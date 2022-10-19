The Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin (GCAW) is pleased to announce that Avery Meek, Kaitlyn Baumgart, Morgan Endres and Samantha Mau from DeForest High School are Academic All-State honorees, receiving designations of High Honors.
Students are nominated by GCAW member coaches if they meet the following criteria: 1) A cumulative grade point average of at least 3.25, 2) participation in at least 75% of their team’s varsity matches, and 3) are in grades 10-12. They are student-athletes who serves as great examples to others, proving that academic and athletic successes are not mutually exclusive.
The coaches’ association announced that during the fall season for the girls, 441 girls from 109 high schools have been honored for maintaining high academic standards in the classroom while competing in varsity golf. In fact, the average cumulative GPA of this year’s honorees is an exceptional 3.837.
The GCAW was formed by high school golf coaches in 1986 to help build Wisconsin’s reputation for developing quality junior players by promoting golf in our schools and communities. Besides honoring both boys and girls who succeed as student athletes, the association also selects an annual All-State team for boys and girls based on their playing ability. An academic ‘Team’ award honoring high school teams with the highest cumulative GPA will be announced in February, 2023.