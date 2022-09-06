Girls Golf Girls golf: Norskies defeat Stoughton By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com plindblad Author email Sep 6, 2022 Sep 6, 2022 Updated 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save At Stoughton on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the DeForest outshot Stoughton 193-220. For the Norskies, Avery Meek shot a team-low 47, while Sam Mau and Taryn Loomis finished with 48s. Kat Baumgart carded a 50, with Morgan Endres firing a 51.In the junior varsity match at Lake Windsor, Monona Grove beat DeForest 241 to 257.DeForest was led by Mya Hanson, who had a 56, while Lily Satchen finished with a 61, Sami Baldauf fired a 65 and Paige Scheuerell shot a 75. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Cross country: Oberg wins Norski Invite, DeForest boys take first as a team Faced with funding cuts, school district administrators reach out to parents 13th annual Yahara Riverfest in DeForest is Sept. 10 Yahara Elementary principal adds Safety Coordinator to district role DeForest Planning and Zoning Commission approves amendments to three TIF districts Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Marshall Water Operator Hometown News Superstar Bulletin