Girls golf: Norskies third at Portage Invite
Sep 14, 2022
Led by Taryin Loomis' 98, the DeForest girls' golf team finished third in Division 1 today at the Portage Invite with a 420.Loomis finished in 11th place, followed by Morgan Endres with a 106. Sami Baldauf and Lily Satchjen both shot 108s, while Mya Hanson scored a 109.