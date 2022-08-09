Chipping practice
Members of the 2022 DeForest girls’ golf team practice chipping as they prepare for the upcoming season, which starts this week.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

The gap may be closing.

While Waunakee is picked by many to win the Badger East Conference girls’ golf title again, with Milton pegged as another favorite, DeForest has hopes of challenging for the top spot.