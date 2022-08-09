The gap may be closing.
While Waunakee is picked by many to win the Badger East Conference girls’ golf title again, with Milton pegged as another favorite, DeForest has hopes of challenging for the top spot.
“We have a good nucleus of returning players with nice upside,” said Norskies Head Coach Scott Siemion. “We have also added some quality new players that should help. We hope to maintain or improve on our third-place conference finish from 2021 but must develop better consistency and improve our overall scoring average.”
DeForest is looking for breakout performances from the likes of Sam Mau, Taryn Loomis, Avery Mek and Lilly Sachtjen, as the Norskies return five letterwinners from last year’s squad. Seven letterwinners graduated and have moved on.
Now in his seventh year, with a 12-9-2 record at DeForest, Siemion believes the entire Badger East is growing stronger.
“Waunakee and Milton return very talented players and should battle for the top spot,” said Siemion. “The rest of the conference should be better than last year.”
The way he sees it, DeForest and Fort Atkinson are dark horses in the conference race.
The Norskies won’t have long to find out how good they are. They kick off the 2022 season at an invitational at Watertown Country Club in Watertown on Thursday, Aug. 11. The next day, on Friday, Aug. 12, DeForest heads to another invite in Reedsburg at the Reedsburg Country Club.
The Norskies will then host Beaver Dam in a conference dual on Monday, Aug. 15, at Lake Windsor Country Club, before turning around and traveling to the Stoughton Country Club for another invite on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Then, things get serious, as the Norskies host Waunakee on Thursday, Aug. 18, at Lake Windsor Country Club.
