Maddie Kremer finished first individually in four events, including the all-around competition, to lead the Waunakee-DeForest gymnastics co-op to a 129.95-125.35 win over Baraboo.
The dual meet took place Tuesday, Jan. 18, on Parent’s Night.
“This meet was dedicated to our families and the gymnasts really showed how much they mean to them by having a fantastic meet,” said Brittany Hoffman, the co-op’s head coach. “We are entering our last six weeks of the season and just looking to continue to improve our routines.”
Kremer turned in a superb performance, winning the vault (8.75), the uneven bars (8.65) and the floor exercise (9.1) and totaling a score of 34.95 to take first in the all-around.
Teammate Vivian McCollough took third in the uneven bars (7.65), floor exercise (8.6) and the all-around (31.9).
Savannah Treinen also had a first-place effort in the balance beam, scoring an 8.95.
In the junior varsity meet, Waunakee beat Baraboo by a score of 113.8-54.5.
Trinity Gehrmann won the all-around with a score of 28.2 points. She also took first in the vault (8.0) and the floor exercise (8.1). Bo Everly was second in the vault (7.7) and Kirsten Beery was third (7.5).
In the uneven bars, Marina Cupp (6.1) placed second and Brooke Yecoshenko (5.9) took third, as Yecoshenko also was third in the balance beam (7.6).
Rose Capobianco (7.9) and Peyton Natzke (7.6) took second and third, respectively, in the floor exercise.
The co-op was scheduled to travel to Watertown on Tuesday, Jan. 25, and Madison Memorial on Saturday, Jan. 29, for the Spartan Invite.