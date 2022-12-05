Maddie Kremer came up a little short a year ago.
She’s looking to book a trip to Wisconsin Rapids this year, as Kremer leads a Waunakee/DeForest gymnastics co-op that has new leadership this season.
Anna Gamm and Ashley Young are co-coaches taking over for Brittany Hoffman. They were both assistant coaches for the program last season. It’s a team that has designs on moving up in the Badger North Conference.
“I am anticipating our team to take every opportunity to grow this season,” said Gamm. “We have a solid number of returning gymnasts, but we also have a lot of freshmen who joined our team this year and are already showing an immense amount of potential. Last season, we placed fourth at the conference meet, and ended up third overall, and this year, I would love for our team to end in the top three teams, both at the conference meet and in the overall conference standings.”
Kremer is hungry to get to the WIAA Division 1 State Meet.
“Maddie Kremer is one of our top varsity performers, and she absolutely has her sights set on the state meet,” said Gamm. “She was really close to qualifying last year, and since then, she’s concentrated on how she can improve her routines by gaining new skills and focusing on her form. She’s always been a dependable gymnast, both as a consistent performer and a coachable athlete. Nine times out of ten, Maddie knows what correction I’m going to give her before I can get the words out. This intuitive mindset serves her very well during her routines and contributes to why she’s a joy to coach.”
The team hopes to be solid in all areas, but they have strengths and weaknesses.
“Focusing simply on the gymnastics, one of our team’s strongest events is beam,” said Gamm. “We have a lot of high starting values, which shows the potential we have. If the girls can bring the confidence and poise I know they have, I think our beam score will become one of the most important to our overall team score. One event that we struggle with as a team is bars. Bars is arguably the hardest event to have 10.0 start values on, because of the muscle and talent it requires to master new skills. So, it is definitely the event that I see us having the most room to grow on.”
While Kremer provides veteran leadership, and six letterwinners return. Still, there’s a youth movement afoot that could take the program to greater heights.
“We have four freshmen on the team this year who I am very excited to see in competition,” said Gamm. “I think all of them have the possibility to move up and compete varsity in more than one event. Violet Marx has a ton of power on vault, Abby Chambers and Addi Blackburn are both showing a lot of confidence in their beam routines, and Aynsleigh Hying has tremendous potential on bars. If they focus on doing what they know they can do, I have no doubt that they will become integral members of our varsity group.”
Gamm can’t wait to see them, and everyone else, in action.
I would say that our team is starting in the middle of the conference this season, particularly knowing how much growth our returning gymnasts have made in the off-season. To reach our goals for this season, the team needs to focus on clean and consistent routines. The girls have terrific routines. They just need to showcase this in all of our meets.
Perennial power Mount Horeb is expected to, once again, own the Badger North, a conference in flux, according to Gamm.
“The Badger North has gone through a lot of movement and change in the last few years, but in gymnastics, Mount Horeb continues to be a force to be reckoned with,” said Gamm. “Martha and Pete Faust’s program is one that every team uses as a standard to work for, because of the success their team has achieved and the discipline that they instill in their gymnasts.”
Reedsburg returns a strong corps of gymnasts, according to Gamm, and should be runners-up in the Badger North. Waunakee/DeForest is expected to battle it out with Milton/Edgerton for third.
“I think how we perform against them in our first dual meet will be very telling of who that dark horse might be. It’s anyone’s meet at this point,” said Gamm. “The support that these girls show each other is incredible. They truly want the best for each other, and I’ve been so proud to see them cheer everyone on, even just in practice. They see every day as an opportunity, and they hold each other to the highest standards – in their routines, their work ethic, and how they represent the team outside of the gym.”