Riding a two-game winning streak, the DeForest boys’ hockey co-op heads into the postseason, having totaled 10 goals in victories at Stevens Point Pacelli and Monroe.
The Norskies ended up 7-12-1 overall and 4-7-1 in Badger East Conference play. They were scheduled to open the playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Sauk Prairie.
DeForest 5, Stevens Point Pacelli 2
On Tuesday, Feb. 8, the Norskies peppered the Pacelli net, outshooting the opposition 50-28, as Preston Nichols lit the lamp twice and had two assists.
“We were able to get a lot of our younger guys in the game, which was great to see how they would perform on the varsity ice,” said DeForest Head Coach Brent Richter, who felt the Norskies played well. “This was a really fun game for our team, as our guys played hard, clean hockey and are starting to play the way they are capable of.”
It was 1-1 going into the third period, when DeForest exploded for four goals.
“This is one of the first games where all of our players have been healthy and injury free, and it's great to see what they're capable of when they are all available,” said Richter.
Cole Wright had a goal for the Norskies, while Alex Rashid collected a goal and an assist and Bobby Shaw totaled a goal and two assists.
Goalie Alex Kaminsky made 26 saves.
DeForest 5, Monroe 3
It was a different story on Friday, Feb. 11, as DeForest skated to a 4-1 first period lead.
“We utilized our first two varsity lines mostly in that period, which allowed us to control the period, including outshooting them and taking a substantial lead,” said Richter. “During the second and third periods, the Norskies brought in several of our younger players, which turned out to make the game very competitive. Our younger players did a great job as they competed against the Monroe varsity team.”
They gained a lot of experience. It was a learning experience.
“This was a really good opportunity for next year’s Norski players to see how they match up with a young Monroe varsity team,” said Richter. “Monroe played very well and kept the game close. They actually outshot us in the second and third period, as they had us on our heels much of those two periods.”
Rashid and Nichols were double trouble for Monroe, as they had each had two goals and an assist. Gabe Larson also had a goal and Bobby Shaw dished out two assists.