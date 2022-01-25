featured hot Girls Hockey Cougars blanked by Metro Lynx in girls' hockey By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com plindblad Author email Jan 25, 2022 Jan 25, 2022 Updated 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Cap City Cougars fell behind 4-0 in the first period in a 6-0 loss to the Madison Metro Lynx on Tuesday, Jan. 18.Now 9-9 overall, Cap City is 5-3 in Badger East Conference play after falling to the league-leading Metro Lynx, who are 7-0 in conference games.Madison got two goals and an assist from Ally Jacobson, as well as two assists apiece from Rachel Jasinski and Rachel Mirwald. Hannah Kasdorf finished with a goal and an assist from the Metro Lynx.For the Cougars, Izzy Hahn made 35 saves, as Madison outshot Cap City 41-30.On Saturday, Cap City hosts Onalaska at the Ice Pond in Waunakee. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Brother, officers testify in Halderson case DeForest's Pilecky, Grundahl receive WIAC Kwik Trip Athlete of the Week mentions Chandler Halderson found guilty Halderson trial begins Dane County offers KN95 masks Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads City Attorney Bulletin