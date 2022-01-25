The Cap City Cougars fell behind 4-0 in the first period in a 6-0 loss to the Madison Metro Lynx on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Now 9-9 overall, Cap City is 5-3 in Badger East Conference play after falling to the league-leading Metro Lynx, who are 7-0 in conference games.

Madison got two goals and an assist from Ally Jacobson, as well as two assists apiece from Rachel Jasinski and Rachel Mirwald. Hannah Kasdorf finished with a goal and an assist from the Metro Lynx.

For the Cougars, Izzy Hahn made 35 saves, as Madison outshot Cap City 41-30.

On Saturday, Cap City hosts Onalaska at the Ice Pond in Waunakee.

