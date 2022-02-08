Allowing only three total goals, the Cap City Cougars defeated Beaver Dam, the Badger Lightning and Viroqua in succession last week.
The Cougars improved to 12-10 overall and 8-3 in the Badger Conference. The postseason tournament brackets were recently released, and Cap City is seeded third in its regional. The Cougars will open regional play on Feb. 17 against Baraboo at the Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
Cap City was slated to play the Stoughton Icebergs on Tuesday, Feb. 8, before finishing the regular season Saturday, Feb. 12 at Eau Claire.
Cap City 2, Viroqua 1
Going on the road on Friday, the Cougars emerged with an overtime win, as Keegan Sanderfoot again netted the game-winner. It was the second win in extra time in a row for Cap City.
After a scoreless first period, the Blackhawks took a 1-0 lead 33 seconds into the second period, but Rachel Robbins tied it for Cap City, with Simone Dunai getting the helper.
The Cougars won despite being outshot 33-21. They were also whistled for 14 penalty minutes.
Izzy Hahn was superb in net for Cap City, saving 32 of33 shots.
Cap City 2, Badger Lightning 1
At Baraboo on Thursday, Feb. 3, Sanderfoot struck again, as she won it in overtime for the Cougars. Robbins assisted on the goal.
Magnolia von Bauer put Cap City up 1-0 3:03 into the game, as Maddie Tattersall and GeorgiaRae Samuelson set up the goal.
The Badger Lightning knotted things up in the second period, and it stayed 1-1 until Sanderfoot sent everyone home.
Outshooting the Badger Lightning 47-19, Cap City dominated play. Hahn was stout in goal again, with 18 saves.
Cap City 6, Beaver Dam 1
A four-goal second period lifted the Cougars to a win on Tuesday, Feb. 3, at the Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
Goals by Meg Cumming and Samuelson gave Cap City a 2-0 lead in the first period, as Sanderfoot assisted on Cumming’s goal and Olivia Dull and Cumming had the helpers on Samuelson’s goal.
Before the period ended, Beaver Dam cut the deficit to 2-1 on an unassisted goal by Ali Stanul.
That was all the Golden Beavers were able to put past goalie Lily Rosenthal, who stopped five of six shots.
Samuelson, Cumming and Sanderfoot scored three of the four Cap City goals in the second period, with Tanni Berger collecting the other one. Marli Davenport assisted on Berger’s tally, while Sanderfoot assisted on the goals by Samuelson and Cumming. Brooke Ayres also helped set up the Cumming goal.
Sanderfoot’s power-play goal in the second period capped the scoring, as Cumming and Samuelson assisted.